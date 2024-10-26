Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 26 : Pakistan's experienced spinner Sajid Khan dedicated his Player of the Series award to his compatriot Noman Ali following their combined effort to end the winless streak in the Test series.

The terms of play of the second and third Tests were dictated by Sajid and Noman. Apart from providing crucial contributions at the tail end, the duo combined to take 39 wickets in the two Tests, which played a direct role in ending Pakistan's first series win after four attempts.

Sajid labelled Noman as Pakistan's most experienced spinner and claimed that the veteran deserved the Man of the Series award alongside him.

"Noman bhai is one of the most experienced spinners in our country. He has been a great mate and has served well. He deserved this PoS award with me. Congrats to the nation for this win," Sajid said in the post-match presentation.

Skipper Shan Masood's wait for his first series win as Pakistan's Test captain ended alongside the nation's eager hope of seeing the home side win on their turf for the first time since 2021 was also fulfilled.

Sajid, who made a comeback to the side, thanked God for gracing them with a 2-1 series win against England and said, "Thankful to god for the series win. There was no pressure as such. I was making a comeback, but there were people who backed me."

Pakistan's memorable comeback series win was their first against England since November 2015. This occasion was only the second time Pakistan won a three-match Test series after losing the opening Test after their victory against Zimbabwe in 1995.

In the third Test, vice-captain Saud Shakeel was pivotal in Pakistan's monumental 9-wicket win over the Three Lions. On a tricky surface and in a dire situation when the hosts were reduced to 177/7, the southpaw dug deep and slammed a 134-run knock, which rekindled hope in Pakistan's camp.

He reflected on his match-saving effort and the heroic effort from the seasoned spin duo which was the foundation of Pakistan's series win.

"The pitch and situation was a bit difficult, but if your plans are clear, then it becomes easier. You have to back yourself. I enjoy the responsibility as vice-captain. I have more fun playing against fast bowlers, but as long as the runs are coming, that's what matters. The way Noman and Sajid batted was dominating, they get a lot of credit. They dominated more than me," Shakeel said after winning the Player of the Match award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor