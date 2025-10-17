Salman Ali Agha Likely to Lose Pakistan T20I Captaincy After 3 Defeats Against in Asia Cup 2025: Report

Pakistan may replace T20I skipper Salman Agha with all-rounder Shadab Khan following repeated defeats to India in the Asia Cup. Shadab, 27, previously served as vice-captain and is expected to return from rehabilitation next month.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had planned a tri-series featuring Afghanistan and Sri Lanka from November 19, but reports suggest the event may not go ahead. If the series takes place, Shadab is likely to lead the team. He will also return for the home series against Sri Lanka from November 11 to 15 and may play a domestic four-day game in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy before the series.

Shadab has wide experience in T20 cricket and domestic captaincy, including the Pakistan Super League. Salman Agha, 31, has led Pakistan in the Asia Cup but faced criticism for poor performances. Shadab is seen as a long-term option to lead the team ahead of next year’s ICC T20 World Cup.

