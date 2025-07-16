Salman Khan unveils season two of Indian Supercross Racing League

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : Bollywood megastar Salman Khan today unveiled Season 2 of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), where he serves as the brand ambassador. With Khan's immense influence, cross-demographic appeal, and personal passion for motorcycles and fitness, ISRL is poised to transcend niche sport boundaries and evolve into a mainstream cultural phenomenon.

At the season launch press conference in Mumbai highlighted Salman's involvement and plans to join as investor which will add significant momentum to ISRL's growing ambition of becoming a destination for automotive and customer-centric brands, as well as family-focused entertainment. This aligns with the end-goal of the league to support and cultivate a new generation of Indian racing heroes.

As part of the mission to elevate Supercross in India to a global level, Salman Khan also launched the 'ISRL Proving Grounds' dedicated to grassroots motorsport development in India. The facility, to be built on a 7-acre site near Pune, will feature multiple purpose-built tracks including those for amateurs, kids, motocross, supercross, ATVs, electric bikes, trail riding, and more.

Speaking at the event, Salman Khan said as per an ISRL press release: "I have always been passionate about motorcycles and off-roading, when I saw what ISRL is building bringing together world-class talent, supporting home-grown athletes, and creating an entire ecosystem and lifestyle around the sport, I knew this was something I wanted to be part of, not just as a face, but as a believer. This league is about pushing boundaries, and that's something I connect with deeply. With the launch of the 'ISRL Proving Grounds', we're giving India's youth the opportunity to access the support, tools, and coaching they need to chase big dreams and compete on a global stage. At the same time, ISRL is equally focused on promoting responsible riding and the importance of safety for racers and fans."

Speaking on the occasion, Veer Patel, Managing Director of ISRL, added: Salman Khan's evolution from brand ambassador to investor is a testament to his confidence in ISRL's vision. This move brings unmatched cultural capital and mainstream trust to our league, reinforcing our positioning as a credible, scalable business built for India's next generation. His association sends a clear message to the market that Supercross is ready to lead the future of motorsport, youth engagement, and brand innovation in India.

ISRL is now India's only dedicated platform for the automotive industry's experiential growth. With the world shifting toward immersive consumer engagement, ISRL's format is uniquely positioned to offer brands a live action, while connecting directly with passionate bikers and youth audiences.

With limited avenues for OEMs and component brands to engage consumers through live-action formats in India, ISRL fills a critical gap by offering a scalable, high-engagement platform at the intersection of motorsports, lifestyle, and auto innovation.

ISRL's 5-year roadmap includes rapid expansion across multiple cities, international collaborations, global athlete participation, and significant growth in franchise value, sponsorship revenue, and brand partnerships.

After an electrifying debut season that captivated fans across Pune, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore, this development marks a bold new chapter in ISRL's journey to become India's premier motorsport league. With its bold vision, high-profile partnerships, and a fast-growing fanbase, ISRL is redefining the sports-entertainment and automotive marketing landscape in India.

