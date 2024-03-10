Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket featuring India and Sri Lanka begins on Monday in Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 10 : The Indian men's blind cricket team will lock horns with Sri Lanka in a five-match T20 series in the Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket, an International bilateral blind men's cricket series that begins on Monday in Karnail Singh Stadium here.

Organized by the Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) in collaboration with the 'Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled' and the 'Cricket Association for the Blind in India' (CABI), the series which will be played from March 11 to March 15, aims not only to showcase the incredible talent of visually impaired cricketers but also to raise awareness and promote inclusivity for people with disabilities.

The bilateral blind men's cricket series begins with an inauguration ceremony graced by dignitaries including UN Resident Coordinator for India, Shombi Sharp (Chief Guest), Commodore R Joseph, Minister Counsellor (Defence), High Commission of Sri Lanka in India, Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, the Chairman CABI & Founder Managing Trustee Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, Shailendra Yadav, General Secretary, CABI.

"It is an honour to host the Sri Lankan Blind Cricket Team in Delhi for 5 T20 Series. This is an opportunity for both teams to entertain all of us with their cricketing talents. This collaboration with the Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) will help us to take this game to a higher level in the Days Blind in India.

