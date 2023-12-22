Samson, Arshdeep Singh shine as India clinch 2-1 ODI series victory against South Africa

Paarl [South Africa], December 22 : Sanju Samson's wonderfully paced ton and Rinku Singh's powerful cameo followed by Arshdeep Singh's blistering spell helped India clinch a three-match ODI series against South Africa, registering a 78 runs win over Proteas in the third match here at Boland Park on Thursday.

Tony de Zorzi scored the highest for South Africa with 81 off 87 while captain Aiden Markram played a knock of 36 runs. For India Arshdeep Singh was the main destructor, as he bagged 4 wickets conceding just 30 runs while Washington Sundar returned with a figure of 2-38.

After India's commanding victory in the series-opener, Proteas turned the tables around and registered an 8-wicket win in the second ODI at Gqeberha, however, Men in Blue made a stunning comeback in the series decider to win the third and final ODI by 78 runs.

This is the second time India defeated Proteas at their home in a bilateral series before this Men in Blue registered a 5-1 series victory over South Africa in 2018. With this win, KL Rahul became only the second Indian captain to win an ODI series in South Africa after Virat Kohli (2018).

Chasing a target of 297, South Africa got off to a flying start as openers Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi slammed India bowlers all around the ground. The opening duo stitched up 50 runs partnership before Arshdeep Singh stuck in the 9th over and bagged the wicket of well-set batter Reeza Hendricks 19 off 24 deliveries.

The right-handed batter Rassie van der Dussen then came out to bat however his stay was cut short by Axar Patel. Rassie went back to the pavilion after scoring just 2 runs.

Captain Aiden Markram then came out to bat and helped a well-set opener slamming Indian bowlers all around the ground.

Tony and Markram took their team's total past 100 runs in the 21st over. Washington Sundar Washington got the much-needed breakthrough as South Africa captain Markram was caught behind by KL Rahul.

Arshdeep removed dangerous batter Tony de Zorzi, giving India hope for victory after South Africa racked up 161/4 in 29.4 overs. Tony went back to the pavilion after playing a stunning knock of 81 off 87 balls.

Sai Sudharsan took a stunning flying catch off Avesh Khan to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen for 21.

David Miller and Keshav Maharaj then tried to handle the charge. Mukesh Kumar in the 38th over removed Miller for 10 runs.

Arshdeep then struck again to claim his fourth wicket of the match as he removed Lizaad Williams for 2, leaving SA tottering at 216/9 in 44.1 overs.

South Africa batters flattered against Indian bowlers handing Men in Blue a 78 runs victory.

Earlier, a maiden ODI century by wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and a half-century by Tilak Varma helped India post a competitive 296/8 in the third ODI against South Africa at Paarl on Thursday.

Put to bat first by Proteas, India was off to a decent start. Debutant Rajat Patidar opened the batting with Sai Sudharsan. Patidar targetted pacers Nandre Burger and Lizaad Williams, particularly Williams.

However, Patidar's innings was short as he was clean bowled by Nandre Burger for 22 off 16 balls, with three fours and a six. India was 34/1 in 4.4 overs.

Sudharshan could not continue with his form, as he was trapped leg-before wicket by Beuran Hendricks for just 10. India was 49/2 in 7.3 overs.

India reached the 50-run mark in 7.5 overs. At the end of the first powerplay, India was 59/2 in 10 overs. The duo of Sanju Samson promoted up the order and skipper KL Rahul took India to the 100-run mark in 18.3 overs, bringing some stability.

The 52-run partnership between Sanju and KL was ended as Wiaan Mulder removed him for 21 off 35 balls, with two fours. He was caught behind by Heinrich Klaasen. India was 101/3 in 18.5 overs.

Sanju was joined by Tilak Varma at the crease. Samson reached his fourth ODI fifty in 66 balls, with four boundaries to his name. In the face of falling wickets, Sanju played a measured knock instead of opting for a more attacking approach.

Tilak on the hand was struggling to time the ball and changed gears late. India crossed the 150-run mark in 33.1 overs. Tilak removed some pressure from himself in the 39th over, smashing Lizaad for a six and a four. Another six was on a no-ball.

India reached the 200-run mark in 39.2 overs. After smashing Burger for a boundary, Tilak reached his maiden ODI fifty in 75 balls, with five fours and a six. But he was dismissed by spinner Keshav Maharaj for 52 off 77 balls. India was 217/4 in 41.2 overs.

Samson reached his maiden century in 110 balls, with six fours and two sixes. Williams finally ended Samson's knock, as he was caught by Reeza Hendricks at extra cover for 108 in 114 balls, with six fours and three sixes. India was 246/5 in 46.2 overs.

India crossed the 250-run mark in 46.1 overs. Beuran managed to stop India's momentum despite Rinku's fearless cricket from the other end, removing Axar Patel (1) and Washington Sundar (14). India was 277/7 in 48.5 overs.

Rinku started the final over by launching Burger for a four and six but was caught by Reeza for 38 off 27 balls, with three fours and two sixes. India ended their innings at 296/8 in 50 overs, with Arshdeep (7*) and Avesh Khan (1*) unbeaten.

Beuran (3/63) and Burger (2/64) were the top bowlers for South Africa. Lizaad, Wiaan and Maharaj got a wicket each.

Brief score: India 296/8 (Sanju Samson 108, Tilak Varma 52; Beuran Hendricks 3-63) vs South Africa 218 (Tony de Zorzi 81, Aiden Markram 36; Arshdeep Singh 4-30).

