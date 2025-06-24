San Francisco Unicorns reaches top of table in MLC after defeating MI New York

Dallas [US], June 24 : After their fourth 200-plus score in five games, San Francisco Unicorns extend their lead at the top of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 table with a 47-run thumping of MI New York on Monday.

Matthew Short's second consecutive MVP-worthy knock, supported by a flamboyant Fraser-McGurk, ensured the San Francisco Unicorns' towering 246/4 proved too steep for MI New York to chase down at Dallas' Grand Prairie Stadium, according to the MLC website.

The dashing Australian struck both of his recent innings at a blistering strike rate above 210, leading the San Francisco Unicorns from the front as they notched their fourth 200-plus total in five outings this season.

Presenting a masterclass in timing and elegance, Matthew Short's strokes were so effortless you could almost feel the ball kiss the willow. His 91 off just 43 balls, laced with 14 boundaries, made it a punishing day for the MI New York bowlers.

Despite the absence of their premier opener Finn Allen, the Unicorns showed no signs of slowing down, especially when Short was joined by another in-form star, Jake Fraser-McGurk.

The explosive right-hander unleashed a brutal assault, smashing 7 towering sixes in a rapid-fire 64 off just 26 deliveries, lighting up the Dallas night sky.

With the platform set, U.S emerging star Hassan Khan finished the demolition with a swift cameo of 31 off a mere 9 deliveries to help the San Francisco Unicorns set a target of 247 - a challenging ask for the MI New York batting line-up.

The MI New York opening pair of Quinton de Kock and Monank Patel had a simple plan: go hard from ball one and maximise the powerplay.

They executed it to perfection, blazing their way to a 119-run stand in just 9.3 overs before Patel was finally dismissed by Liam Plunkett, giving the San Francisco Unicorns a much-needed breakthrough.

Patel's wicket proved to be the hurdle that put MI New York behind as Nicholas Pooran failed to accompany Quinton de Kock at the same pace set by the blazing opening stand.

In a rare knock uncharacteristic of the Caribbean power-hitter, Pooran struggled to find timing and pace in a chase that required explosive shots to keep up with the climbing required run-rate.

The New York skipper ultimately edged behind falling to the increasing pressure as the San Francisco Unicorns tightened the screws further with a crucial passage of play that only produced 3 boundaries in 5 overs.

As the pressure mounted, wickets began to tumble, allowing the San Francisco Unicorns to capitalise and push the target further out of MI New York's reach. MI New York eventually finished on 199/6, falling short in the high-octane run-fest by 47 runs.

Ruling at the top of the table comfortably so far, the San Francisco Unicorns will face the Seattle Orcas, who are yet to climb the table, having a challenging season so far. Meanwhile, MI New York have a three-day gap before they will seek to re-ignite their season when they face the Seattle Orcas on Friday.

Match Summary: San Francisco Unicorns win by 47 runs

SFU: 246/4 (Matthew Short 91, Fraser-McGurk 64, Hassan Khan 31*, Kieron Pollard 31/2)

MINY: 199/6 (Quinton de Kock 70, Monank Patel 60, Kieron Pollard 34, Romario Shephard 30/2, Xavier Bartlett 35/2).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor