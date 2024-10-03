Sana's all-round show leads Pakistan to win over Sri Lanka in T20 WC opener

Sharjah [UAE], October 3 : Pakistan produced a superb all-round display to beat Sri Lanka in the second match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Sharjah on Thursday, with skipper Fatima Sana leading from the front.

Sana's side defied the form book to beat the Asian Cup Champions by 31 runs, posting 116 in the first innings and then bowling superbly to restrict Sri Lanka to 85/9.

Pakistan's captain Sana (2/10) made the crucial early breakthrough to remove Sri Lanka opener Chamari Athapathu and give hope that her side could successfully defend a relatively modest first-innings total.

And her fellow bowlers kept things impressively tight, denying Sri Lanka boundaries and picking up frequent wickets as the scoring rate soared.

Only opener Vishmi Gunaratne (20 from 34 with one four) and Nilakshika Silva (22 from 25) reached double figures as Sri Lanka's chase petered out, finishing on 85/9, still 31 runs shy of their target. Sadia Iqbal (3/17) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan.

It was a game where ball largely dominated, with Sri Lanka's bowlers also keeping Pakistan in check in the first innings, taking frequent wickets to restrict a batting lineup that proved unexpectedly fluid, with big-hitting skipper Sana top-scoring with 30 from 20 balls down the order - runs that proved match-winning in the final shake-up.

Three bowlers stood out, with Athapaththu almost bagging a hat-trick and finishing with figures of 3/18, with Udeshika Prabodhani and Sugandika Kumari also taking three wickets - 3/19 and 3/20 respectively. But they were ultimately outshone on the day by Pakistan's attack.

Pakistan's new captain Fatima Sana enjoyed an initial positive in her first moment in charge of the team at a major tournament, winning the toss and opting to bat first in Sharjah. But Sri Lanka's bowlers kept Pakistan in check in the first innings, taking frequent wickets to restrict a batting order that proved unexpectedly fluid.

It was a strong start for the Asia Cup champions, who removed both openers through the impressive Sugandika Kumari, who had both Gull Feroza (2 from 4) and Muneeba Ali (11 from 14) caught behind to restrict Pakistan in the powerplay.

And a middle-order recovery was unable to have a huge impact as Chamari Athapaththu removed Sidra Amin (12 from 10), before Omaima Sohail (18 from 19) and Nida Dar (23 from 22) were dismissed by Kavisha Dilhari and Udeshika Prabodhani respectively.

Pakistan's batting strategy was clear to see as captain Fatima Sana and Aliya Riaz were pushed down the order, revealing their status as designated 'finishers', coming in at seven and eight respectively, two places lower than initially carded.

But the prospect of a late flurry was impacted by Athapaththu's double strike, as she removed Tuba Hassan and Riaz off consecutive deliveries, narrowly missing out on a hat-trick as she fizzed a gem past the outside edge of Diana Baig.

Pakistan skipper Sana did manage to boost her side to a three-figure total, slamming 30 runs off just 20 balls as she showed her quality down the order. But wickets continued to tumble, with Pakistan bowled out off the final ball of the 20 overs, finishing with a score of 116.

The Teams

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana (c), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Omaima Sohail.

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor