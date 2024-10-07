Sanath Jayasuriya appointed head coach of Sri Lanka men's cricket team

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 7 : Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday confirmed the former Captain Sanath Jayasuriya will continue in his role as men's head coach until the end of March in 2026.

Jayasuriya has been in the top job as interim coach since Chris Silverwood departed from the role after the T20 World Cup 2024 in June, but now won an extension following some recent success during the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

The former Sri Lanka opener was in charge of Sri Lanka's Test side for a victory over England at The Oval and two consecutive triumphs over the Kiwis on home soil, while he also oversaw a successful ODI series win over India.

Jayasuriya's appointment will continue all the way through until the end of March 2026, leaving the Sri Lanka legend with an opportunity to lead his side at next year's ICC Champions Trophy event in Pakistan and potentially the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June.

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Sanath Jayasuriya as the head coach of the national team. The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket made this decision taking into consideration the team’s good performances in the recent tours against India, England,… pic.twitter.com/IkvAIJgqio — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 7, 2024

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Sanath Jayasuriya as the head coach of the national team. The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket made this decision taking into consideration the team's good performances in the recent tours against India,

England, and New Zealand, where Jayasuriya was in charge as the 'interim head coach. The appointment came into effect on October 1, 2024, and will remain until March 31, 2026," a statement from Sri Lanka read.

Sri Lanka's recent Test series sweep over New Zealand saw them cement third place on the current World Test Championship standings, with last year's finalists India and Australia now the only two teams ahead of the island nation.

