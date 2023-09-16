Sandeep Lamichhane included in Nepal's Asian Games squad, Rohit Paudel to lead squad

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 16 : Spinner Sandeep Lamichhane who is currently out on bail for an alleged rape case has been included in Nepal's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China with Rohit Paudel set to lead the squad.

The Nepal squad for the Asian Games has witnessed a lot of changes since their last T20I outing against Kenya in 2022.

Experienced batter Gyanendra Malla has hanged his boots, while batters Arjun Saud, Pawan Sarraf, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Basir Ahamad and Aarif Sheikh are absent from the 15-man squad.

Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee will set up the top order while Kushal Malla and Binod Bhandari will further strengthen their batting unit.

In terms of the bowling department, Karan KC will spearhead the pace attack along with Sompal Kami, Gulshan Jha, Abinash Bohara and Bibek Yadav.

The spin department comprises Lalit Rajbanshi and Sandeep Lamichhane with Dipendra Singh Airee and Kushal Malla providing further depth and variety of options to the team.

Nepal will kick off their Asian Games campaign against Singapore on September 19.

Nepal men's squad for Asian Games: Rohit Paudel (capt), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Binod Bhandari, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Gulshan Jha, Abinash Bohara, Bibek Yadav, Pratis GC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora.

