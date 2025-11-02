Sanju Samson Likely to Join Delhi Capitals for IPL 2026 In Swap Deal with Tristan Stubbs: Reports

Sanju Samson is reportedly closing in on a move to Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. According to a report in the Times of India, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals are close to finalizing a high-profile trade that would see Sanju Samson move to Delhi in exchange for Tristan Stubbs. If confirmed, this would be one of the biggest player swaps in recent IPL history.

As per reports, Rajasthan were open to bringing Stubbs into their team but also demanded an additional uncapped cricketer in the deal. Delhi, however, declined the request, raising the strong possibility of Samson returning to DC colours in the next IPL season.

The report suggests that over the past few months, Rajasthan have explored trade options for Samson with other teams as well, even approaching the Chennai Super Kings with a proposal involving Ravindra Jadeja. Rajasthan had proposed a Samson-for-Jadeja swap, but the talks fizzled out after initial discussions. As things stand, the former’s move to Delhi and Stubbs’ transfer to Rajasthan might happen, provided there are no last-minute hurdles.