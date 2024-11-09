Sanju Samson sheds light on his preparation for South African conditions

Durban [South Africa], November 9 : India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson shed light on his preparation for South African conditions and said that he practices on different pitches with various balls to replicate conditions and scenarios.

Samson played a 107-run knock from 50 balls at a strike rate of 214.00 against the Proteas in Durban. He smashed seven fours and 10 sixes during his time at the crease.

The Men in Blue sealed a comfortable 61-run victory over the hosts in the 1st T20I game of the series on Friday.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Samson said that there were some adjustments before the South Africa tour. The wicketkeeper-batter added that he practised on different pitches which gave him an advantage while preparing for the T20Is against South Africa.

"Yes, there's been some adjustment. With years of experience in India A tours and travelling with the Indian team, I understand South African conditions, where there's more bounce. My preparation changes accordingly. I practice on different pitches with various balls to replicate conditions and scenarios. I believe this really gives you an advantage, and I felt that I didn't take a lot of time to get set because of my preparation. My Ranji Trophy match ended on the 21st, and by the 23rd, I'd already started preparing for T20Is. It does make a difference," Samson was quoted in a release from Jio Cinema as saying.

Recapping the match, Aiden Markram-led South Africa sent India to bat first after the toss.

Sanju Samson's blitz helped India to a fiery start in the game. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (21 runs from 17 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and batter Tilak Varma (33 runs from 18 balls, 3 fours and 2 balls) also played an average knock and propelled India to 202/8 in the first inning.

Gerald Coetzee led the South Africa bowling attack after he picked up three wickets for 37 runs in his four-over spell.

During the run chase, South Africa's batters failed to put up a decent performance. No Proteas batters could cross the 30-run mark.

Heinrich Klaasen (25 runs from 22 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and Gerald Coetzee (23 runs from 11 balls, 3 sixes) were the highest run scorers for the hosts.

The Indian bowling attack was led by Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi who bundled out the hosts at 141 with two overs remaining. Both Varun and Bishnoi picked up three wickets in the game.

Samson was named the Player of the Match following his stellar show with the bat.

India will take on South Africa in the second T20I match of the series on Sunday in Gqeberha.

