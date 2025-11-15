Sanju Samson traded to CSK from RR, inaugural champions get Jadeja, Curran in return

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : In one of the biggest trades in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, the mainstay of Rajasthan Royals (RR) over the years, has been traded to five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with the inaugural champions getting the services of Men in Yellow legend Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in return.

Samson will be representing CSK from the next edition of the competition at his existing price of Rs 18 crores, while Jadeja's league fee has been revised from Rs 18 crores to Rs 14 crores. Also, Curran has moved from CSK to RR at his existing price of Rs 2.4 crores, as per a statement from the league.

Samson had been the face of Rajasthan Royals for more than a decade, representing the franchise in 11 seasons. Having joined RR in 2013, he quickly became one of their key players and was retained ahead of the 2014 season, at just 19 years old.

After RR's two-year suspension (2016-17), Samson returned in 2018 and took over the captaincy in 2021. Under his leadership and with the guidance of team director Kumar Sangakkara, RR reached the IPL final in 2022, their first appearance since winning the inaugural edition in 2008.

Samson led the team in 67 matches, winning and losing 33 each. He had his best IPL season in 2024, scoring 531 runs at an average of 48.27 and a strike rate of 153.47, with five fifties. He was retained for Rs 18 crore ahead of the 2025 season, but a side injury midway through the campaign ruled him out of the second half of the tournament, as RR's form collapsed, leading to a series of close losses. The team finished ninth out of ten. In the 2025 season, Samson scored 285 runs in nine innings at an average of above 35 and a strike rate of above 140, with a fifty to his name.

During the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Samson also represented the Delhi Capitals (DC).

The star wicketkeeper is RR's top run-getter across the IPL and Champions League T20, with 4,219 runs in 155 matches and 150 innings at an average of 31.96, strike rate of above 140, with two centuries and 26 innings.

On the other hand, Jadeja, who represented RR from 2008-09 and was a part of the title-winning team in the league's first-ever edition, represented CSK from 2012 till 2025, with one season in 2011 being with now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala and two seasons with Gujarat Lions when CSK was suspended from 2016-17.

Jadeja has been the leading wicket-taker for CSK in IPL history, with 143 scalps in 186 matches at an average of 28.32, with best figures of 5/16. He is also the team's highest run-getter in IPL history, with 2,198 runs at an average of 28.54 and a strike rate of over 136, including five fifties.

He was retained for Rs 18 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction as CSK's second-choice player after captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. The all-rounder has played 254 IPL matches, the fifth-most in tournament history.

Jadeja's most memorable moment came in the 2023 IPL final, when his last-over heroics against the Gujarat Titans sealed the title for CSK. It was also his best bowling season, taking 20 wickets, followed by another solid batting performance in 2025, where he scored 301 runs with two fifties at an average of 33.54 and a strike rate of 135.58.

Jadeja has also captured three IPL titles with the Yellow franchise in 2018, 2021 and 2023, playing a significant role in the team's triumphs.

Lastly, the 27-year-old Curran has 64 IPL matches, and RR will be his third franchise, having previously represented Punjab Kings in 2019, 2023 and 2024, and CSK from 2020-21 and in 2025. Last season for CSK, he scored 114 runs in five innings at an average of 22.80 with a best score of 88 and took a wicket.

In his IPL career, Curran has scored 997 runs in 64 matches and 53 innings at an average of 24.92, with six fifties and picked 59 wickets at an average of 34.45.

