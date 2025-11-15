Sanju Samson Traded to CSK, Ravindra Jadeja Joins RR, Nitish Rana Moves to DC: Complete List of Confirmed IPL 2026 Trades Ahead of Retention Deadline

IPL 2026 - Player Trade updates: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has released the official list of completed trades for IPL 2026 ahead of the retention deadline. The moves include several high-profile players changing franchises.

Ravindra Jadeja

Senior All-rounder and former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja will represent Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming IPL season following a successful trade. As part of the trade agreement, his league fee has been revised from INR 18 crore to INR 14 crore. Jadeja played for CSK for 12 seasons. He is one of the most experienced players in the league and has played over 250 games.

Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain and India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson will now represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at his existing league fee of INR 18 crore. Samson is one of the most experienced players in the league. He has played 177 IPL matches. CSK will be only the third franchise of his career. Since making his IPL debut in 2013, he has represented RR in all seasons except 2016 and 2017, when he played for Delhi Capitals.

Mohd Shami

Veteran fast bowler Mohd Shami will turn out for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after a successful trade from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Shami was the second-most expensive player for SRH in the IPL 2025 season at INR 10 crore. He will move to LSG at his existing fee. The senior pacer has played 119 IPL matches across five franchises since his debut in 2013. Before joining SRH, he was an important part of Gujarat Titans and won the Purple Cap in 2023 with 28 wickets in 17 matches. He missed the 2024 season due to injury but took 20 wickets in 2023, helping GT win the title.

Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran will move from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Rajasthan Royals (RR) at his existing league fee of INR 2.4 crore following a successful trade. The 27-year-old has played 64 IPL matches. RR will be his third franchise. He previously represented Punjab Kings in 2019, 2023 and 2024, and CSK in the other seasons.

Mayank Markande

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande will return to his former franchise, the Mumbai Indians (MI), following a successful trade from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Markande was acquired by KKR for INR 30 lakh. He will join MI at his existing fee. He began his IPL career with MI, playing for the franchise in 2018, 2019 and 2022. He then played for Rajasthan Royals in 2021 and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023 and 2024. Markande has played 37 IPL matches and taken 37 wickets.

Arjun Tendulkar

Bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar will represent Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) following a successful transfer from Mumbai Indians. He will join LSG at his existing fee of INR 30 lakh. He was first picked by MI in the 2021 IPL auction and made his IPL debut for the franchise in 2023.

Nitish Rana

Left-handed batter Nitish Rana will now represent Delhi Capitals (DC) following a trade from Rajasthan Royals (RR). He will continue at his existing fee of INR 4.2 crore, which RR had bid for before the IPL 2025 season. Rana has played over 100 matches. He captained Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023 when Shreyas Iyer was injured.

Donovan Ferreira

All-rounder Donovan Ferreira will return to his first franchise, Rajasthan Royals (RR), following a successful trade from Delhi Capitals (DC). As per the transfer agreement, his fee has been revised from INR 75 lakh to INR 1 crore.