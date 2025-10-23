SA's Harmer enters 1,000 first-class wickets club as Proteas beat Pakistan in 2nd Test to end series 1-1

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 23 : Spinner Simon Harmer joined the 1,000 first-class wickets as South Africa ended the two-match Test series against Pakistan with an eight-wicket win at Rawalpindi, easily chasing down 68 runs set to win.

The two-match series concluded with both teams sharing the trophy, the scoreline reading 1-1. Harmer has become the 217th player to achieve 1,000 first-class wickets and the fourth capped South African cricketer after Buck" Llewellyn (1,013 wickets), Mike Procter (1,417) and Allan Donald (1,216) to reach the milestone. Wilfred Rhodes of England has the most first-class wickets, with 4,204 scalps in 1,110 games.

Pakistan started the day four at 94/4, with Babar Azam (49*) and Mohammed Rizwan (16*) unbeaten. Babar reached his half-century and could not add anything more to that one more run to reach the milestone.

Harmer (6/50) and Keshav Maharaj (2/34) unleashed destruction as Pakistan was bundled out for 138 runs, leaving the hosts with a lead of just 67 runs. Pakistan had elected to bat first, scoring 333 in the first innings, and SA responded with 404 runs to secure a 71-run lead.

Ryan Rickelton (25* in 29 balls, with two fours and a six) and skipper Aiden Markram (42 in 45 balls, with eight fours) led SA to an easy eight-wicket win in 12.3 overs.

Earlier in the first innings, Pakistan had opted to bat first. Half-centuries came from Abdullah Shafique (57 in 146 balls, with four boundaries), skipper Shan Masood (87 in 146 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Saud Shakeel (66 in 147 balls, with four boundaries) as Pakistan posted 333 runs.

An 111-run stand for the second wicket between Shafique and Masood was the highlight of the innings for Pakistan. Salman Agha (45 in 76 balls, with five fours) also put on a 70-run stand for the sixth wicket with Shakeel, taking Pakistan past the 300-run mark. Keshav Maharaj (7/102) was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas.

In the second innings, the Proteas were eight down for 235, despite contributions from Tristan Stubbs (76 in 205 balls, with six fours and a six) and Tony de Zorzi (55 in 93 balls, with a four and two sixes). Then in the lower order, Senuran Muthusamy (89* in 155 balls, with eight fours) stitched a partnership with Keshav (30 in 53 balls, with two fours) for 71 runs for the ninth wicket and with Kagiso Rabada (71 in 61 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes), 98 runs partnership for the 10th wicket. Rabada managed to score his first-ever professional cricket half-century. Proteas were bundled out for 404 runs, leading by 71 runs.

Asif Afridi (6/79) and Noman Ali (2/92) were the top bowlers for Pakistan.

Pakistan could extend their lead to just 67, as Harmer and Maharaj's spells restricted them to 138 runs.

Maharaj secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his nine wickets and a crucial 30 in the first innings.

