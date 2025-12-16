Satwik-Chirag India's lone representative at BWF World Tour Finals

Hangzhou [China], December 16 : The popular Indian men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be the sole representatives of the tricolour in the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals, which will start from Wednesday at Hangzhou, China.

In its eighth edition, the World Tour Finals is the end of the badminton season and the BWF World Tour, in which the top eight players and duos from different categories, as per the Race to World Tour Finals badminton rankings, compete, as per Olympics.com.

Competitions are held across all categories in singles and doubles, and each country is allowed a maximum of two entries for each category.

'Sat-Chi' are currently number three in men's doubles and secured the BWF World Championship bronze medal, their second World Championships medals and two runners-up spots in the Hong Kong Open and the China Masters this year. The star duo was consistent throughout, reaching semifinals in the Malaysia Open, India Open, Singapore Open, China Open and Denmark Open in 2025.

This will be their second appearance in the BWF World Tour Finals after 2021 and are clubbed in Group B alongside China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

Satwik-Chirag will kick off their run in the tournament against Paris 2024 silver medallists Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang of China, who enjoy an upper hand over the Indian pair, with seven wins in 10 clashes. Two-time Olympic bronze medallists Aaron and Soh Wooi are also placed in Group B with Sat-Chi.

BWF World Tour Finals 2025 groups

Group A

Kim Won Ho/Seo Seungjae (KOR)

Man Wei Chong/Kai Wun Tee (MAS)

Sabar Karyaman Gutama/Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani (INA)

Chiu Hsiang Chieh/Wang Chi-Lin (TPE)

Group B

Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (MAS)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (IND)

Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (CHN)

Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Shohibul Fikri (INA).

