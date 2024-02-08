Scotland name ODI and T20I squads for UAE tour; Richie Berrington to lead

Edinburgh [Scotland], February 8 : Cricket Scotland (CS) on Thursday named two separate squads for the upcoming tour of UAE in February-March.

"The Scotland Men's squads have been confirmed today for the forthcoming tour of the UAE in February and March," CS stated in an official statement.

The tour will consist of four ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixtures against Canada and the UAE, followed by three T20Is against the UAE. Two squads have been picked to compete across multiple formats.

Three players feature in the Men's senior squad for the first time. 22-year-old Scott Currie of Hampshire is the younger brother of Brad Currie, who made his Scotland debut last year. 19-year-old wicket-keeper batsman Charlie Tear, contracted to Sussex, is picked in his first senior international squad, while Heriots' all-rounder James Dickinson also receives his first call-up.

Batter Andrew Umeed returns to the squad after a successful 2023 season with Somerset. The former U19 international made his Scotland debut against Afghanistan in the Intercontinental Cup in 2015. Another returnee is Brad Wheal, whose most recent appearance was at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2022.

Richie Berrington will captain both squads, while the coaching team will consist of Stevie Gilmour, Moneeb Iqbal, and Andy McKay. All three assisted Doug Watson during last year's successful ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier. The recruitment process for a new Men's Head Coach is currently ongoing.

"This tour is a great opportunity for our players to go out and compete in a variety of formats, and the selection has been about trying to find a balance, firstly between producing our strongest possible performances in the first round of CWCL2 matches, and secondly on having an eye on future demands," Head of Performance, Steve Snell said in an official statement.

"It's no secret that the Men's squad haven't had any matches for nearly six months, so it's important we give as many people as possible an opportunity to play some cricket, whilst remaining competitive on the field. These squads give several players an opportunity to show what they can do, as we look ahead towards the T20 World Cup in the summer," he added.

ODI squad: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Scott Currie, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Charlie Tear, Andrew Umeed, Mark Watt and Brad Wheal.

T20I squad: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, James Dickinson, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Andrew Umeed and Mark Watt.

