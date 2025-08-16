Second edition of Women's Delhi Premier League kicks off on August 17

New Delhi [India], August 16 : The second edition of the Women's Delhi Premier League (WDPL) is set to take place in Arun Jaitley Stadium from August 17 to 24.

Four teams South Delhi Superstarz, North Delhi Strikers, East Delhi Riders, and Central Delhi Queens will go head-to-head in an intense round-robin format over the course of a week, according to a DPL press release.

The tournament kicks off with a blockbuster clash between defending champions North Delhi Strikers and last year's finalists South Delhi Superstarz, promising a thrilling start to the competition.

East Delhi Riders captain, Priya Punia, expressed delight and said, as quoted by DPL press release, "We're absolutely thrilled for the tournament. Our sincere gratitude goes to the DDCA for their vision and hard work in turning this league into a reality. They've given players a golden opportunity to showcase their talent on such a big stage."

Shweta Sehrawat, skipper of the South Delhi Superstarz, shared her excitement ahead of the league, saying, "We can't wait for the tournament to get underway. The atmosphere is buzzing, and we're truly grateful to the DDCA for their hard work and dedication in bringing this league to life. They've created a wonderful platform for emerging talent and given us all the chance to be part of something truly special."

Ayushi Soni, who will be leading North Delhi Strikers, said, "We're all set and excited for what's to come. This league is a great step forward for cricket in the city, and we owe a huge thanks to the DDCA. It's not just a tournament, it's a celebration of the game that will inspire players and entertain fans in equal measure."

Central Delhi Queens captain Soni Yadav added, "The tournament is going to be a fantastic showcase of talent. We appreciate the DDCA's commitment to growing the game and are thrilled to be part of it."

The top two sides from the league stage will battle it out in the grand finale on August 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor