Selection surprises as England announce squad for T20 World Cup

London [UK], August 27 : England have rewarded strong individual performances from their recent domestic competition when revealing their squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

The inaugural Women's T20 World Cup champions announced their 15-player group for October's tournament on Monday, with regular skipper Heather Knight once again named captain for the ninth edition of the event, as per the ICC.

England put their faith in players that performed well during the recent Hundred competition, with the likes of spinner Linsey Smith, pacer Lauren Bell, all-rounder Dani Gibson and keeper-batter Bess Heath all winning places in the final squad.

It means experienced opener Tammy Beaumont misses out on selection despite a return of 164 runs during the recent edition of The Hundred, with seamer Kate Cross and young quick Lauren Filer also notable absentees.

England are drawn in Group B at this year's T20 World Cup alongside Bangladesh, Scotland, South Africa and the West Indies, as per the ICC.

England skipper Heather Knight was excited ahead of the T20 World Cup challenge.

"World Cups are always special events to be involved in as a player and I'm really excited by the squad we have selected to take over to the UAE. It's an honour to lead the team into another World Cup. We're looking forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead," Knight said as quoted by ICC.

Head coach Jon Lewis said, "I feel the 15 players selected give us a really well-balanced squad in terms of experience, youth and most importantly the skills to cope and excel in the conditions we feel we will be faced with in the UAE."

England Women's squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Bess Heath.

