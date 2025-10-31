Semifinal triumph a milestone in Indian women's team's journey, culmination of efforts by team, BCCI: Devajit Saikia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia has attributed India's semifinal win against the defending champions Australia to the efforts made by the team and the Board over the past three to four years.

He credited initiatives like the Women's Premier League (WPL), equal prize money for women cricketers, and under-15 tournaments for girls for the growth of women's cricket in India. Saikia lauded the team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, and hoped that the team would maintain momentum and achieve the championship title.

India's women's cricket team pulled off a historic win over Australia by five wickets in a thrilling semifinal match to storm into the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final.

Devajit Saikia toldthat the semifinal match between India and Australia was more than just a contest of scores.

"It marks a significant milestone in their journey, a culmination of the efforts made by both the team and the BCCI over the last three-four years. In 2022, under the leadership of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, a shift towards professionalising women's cricket began, leading to the establishment of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in India........... Jay Shah also introduced equal prize money for women's cricketers, mirroring what their male counterparts receive for international matches. This parity has contributed significantly to the growth of women's cricket in India, both in terms of skill development and public recognition," he said.

"Furthermore, initiatives like the introduction of under-15 tournaments for girls have established a pipeline for future talent, providing a solid foundation for women's cricket in India. With these developments, women's cricket is now gaining significant attention, and the Captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, supported by players like Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur, has consistently delivered remarkable performances. If they maintain this momentum, India's rise in women's cricket will continue, and their journey towards a championship title is well within reach," he added.

WPL was founded in 2023. The league features five city-based teams and has quickly grown in popularity, with the Mumbai Indians winning the inaugural 2023 title and Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning the 2024 title.

Saikia said women's cricket in India has seen a significant increase in fan engagement, especially through franchise cricket like the Women's Premier League (WPL).

"Several of the five WPL teams have garnered a massive fan base, with supporters enthusiastically cheering for their favourite players and teams. During a recent match in Vizag between India and Australia, fans could be seen chanting the names of players from their respective franchises, a clear sign of growing involvement and recognition.

The popularity of players like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Jemimah Rodrigues is evident, as their names appear on T-shirts in the stands, showcasing the deep connection fans now have with women's cricket. The future looks bright for the sport, with fan engagement continuing to rise, and it's clear that the love for women's cricket is only going to grow in the years to come," Saikia told ANI.

India will take on South Africa on Sunday in the World Cup final.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor