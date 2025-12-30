Shafali Verma rises to sixth place in latest ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings

New Delhi [India], December 30 : India star batter Shafali Verma has recieved a significant boost as the youngster climbed to sixth place in the latest ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings on Tuesday, according to ICC.

The right-handed batter gained a total of four places to move to sixth place on the updated list of Women's T20I batting rankings following an excellent show in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka on home soil.

The 21-year-old Verma is the leading run-getter in the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. In four matches, the Indian opener has slammed 236 runs at an astonishing average of 118, along with three fifties. Verma is the only one to have breached the 200-run mark in the ongoing T20I series.

Her teammate and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh also climbed seven places to move to equal 20th in the updated list. This came after an unbeaten 40-run knock in the fourth T20I against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

Australia batter Beth Mooney has retained her top spot with 794 rating points to her name. West Indies' Hayley Matthews follows with 774 rating points.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, who breached the 10,000 international runs milestone during the fourth T20I against Sri Lanka, is slotted at third with 767 rating points.

In ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings, Indian speedster Renuka Singh and spinner Shree Charani are the biggest beneficiaries.

The right-arm speedster Renuka, who collected a four-wicket haul during the third T20I against Sri Lanka, gained eight places, and she moved to equal sixth on the updated list of bowlers.

Left-arm spinner Charani, who has scalped four wickets in the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka, has climbed 17 places to move to 52nd place on the bowling rankings.

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma retained her top spot with a 738 rating to her name. Additionally, the veteran all-rounder needs one more wicket in the upcoming fifth T20I against Sri Lanka to become the leading wicket-taker in women's T20I cricket. Currently, Deepti has 151 wickets to her name, alongside Australia's Megan Schutt, who has 151 wickets.

In Women's T20I all-rounder rankings, West Indies star Hayley Matthews leads the chart with 505 rating points to her name. She is followed by New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, who has 434 rating points. At three, Deepti is ranked with 387 rating points.

