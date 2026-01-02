"Shah Rukh Khan should immediately remove that Bangladeshi cricketer" Shiv Sena spokesperson Anand Dubey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey has said that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owner and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan should immediately remove Bangladeshi cricketer (Mustafizur Rahman) from his side.

Several people have opined that Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who KKR picked for a whopping price of Rs 9.20 crore, should not be a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament.

These statements have come after repeated violent incidents against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena spokesperson Dubey said that Bangladeshi players shouldn't be allowed to play on Indian soil in the IPL. He added that if KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan didn't remove Bangladesh player (Mustafizur), then he doesn't understand this nation's sentiments.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey says, "...Bangladeshi players shouldn't be allowed to play on Indian soil in the IPL... Pakistani and Bangladeshi players should be prohibited. They harbour hatred towards us for the murder of our Hindu brothers and sisters... Shah Rukh Khan should immediately remove that Bangladeshi cricketer from his team... If he doesn't do this even after all this uproar, it will prove that, while he lives in this country and earns money here, he doesn't understand this nation's sentiments," Anand Dubey said.

Recently, Congress and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge shared a post on his X account, slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its "Vichaar Parivaar" over the inclusion of a Bangladeshi Player in the IPL. He added that overseas players take part in the tournament because the Board of Control for Cricket in India) BCCI or IPL allows them.

Priyank Kharge said that BJP leaders should be questioned on why BCCI is allowing Bangladesh players to participate in IPL, when they should be banned from the tournament.

"The BJP and their "Vichar Parivaar" are outraged over the inclusion of a Bangladeshi player in the IPL. If an overseas player is in IPL, it is because BCCI or the IPL rules allow him. Instead of blaming the franchise, shouldn't the BJP leaders ask why BCCI is allowing Bangladesh players to participate in IPL, when they should be banning it," Priyank Kharge wrote.

Priyank Kharge slammed BJP leaders while giving examples of India playing Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, or IPL matches or auctions shifted to Islamic countries during the COVID pandemic.

"The same BJP leaders have no problem when: India played with Pakistan soon after the Pahalgam attack. IPL shifted matches to Islamic countries during COVID. IPL auctions are held in Islamic countries. Instead of questioning franchisees, BJP stooges should be asking tough questions to the Home Minister as to why he is allowing the ICC and BCCI to function like this. For BJP, "nationalism" appears only when it suits their politics," he added.

