"Shaheen Afridi is a Pakistan legend now": Mark Chapman hails Pakistan quick

Lahore [Pakistan], April 24 : New Zealand batter Mark Chapman believes that young quick Shaheen Shah Afridi has become a Pakistan legend ahead of the fourth T20I against the Men in Green in Lahore.

The 24-year-old has continued the legacy of Pakistan's renowned pace unit and made his impact felt across all formats of the game.

Ahead of the fourth T20I, Chapman had special praise in store for Shaheen and said in a video posted by Pakistan Cricket on X, "I love watching Fakhar Zaman bat he is an explosive left-hander and with the ball, you can't look past Shaheen I guess he is a Pakistan legend now just the excitement that he brings to the game."

https://x.com/TheRealPCB/status/1783126611560116549

This is the second time in 2024, that Pakistan and New Zealand have competed in a five-match T20I series against each other.

During Pakistan's tour of New Zealand this year, the Kiwis left Pakistan dazed, as they marched to a 4-1 series win.

Chapman talked about the prospect of facing Pakistan twice this year and said, "It feels like we play Pakistan every couple of times every year. They are always a great challenge, Pakistan has a rich history of strong cricket, particularly their fast bowling you know you are always excited to see bowlers bowling 140-plus which is always exciting to see."

The series is level at 1-1 after the first game was washed out due to rain. Pakistan registered an emphatic 7-wicket win in the second T20I.

Twenty-four hours later, New Zealand turned the tides in their favour following Mark Chapman's 87* which sealed a 7-wicket win for the visitors.

Both teams will be looking to go ahead in the series as they are bound to square off against each other on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

