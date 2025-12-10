Shahid Afridi REACTS to Rohit Sharma Breaking His ODI Sixes Record: “Player Whom I Have Always Liked…”

Afridi on Rohit Sharma Record: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi praised Indian batter Rohit Sharma after he broke Afridi’s record for most sixes in One Day Internationals. Rohit surpassed Afridi’s tally of 351 sixes in 398 matches during the second ODI against South Africa. He now has 355 sixes in 279 matches.

“Records are meant to be broken, and this too is now bettered. I am happy that a player whom I have always liked has broken this record," Shahid Afridi was quoted as saying in a report by Telecom Asia Sport. “My record of fastest century stood for nearly 18 years, but it was finally broken. Records are set by one player and another comes and breaks it. This is cricket.”

Afridi recalled playing with Rohit for the Deccan Chargers in the 2008 Indian Premier League season. “During practice sessions, I watched him bat and his class impressed me. I knew one day he would play for India, and he has proved himself as a classy batter,” he added.

Afridi also supported Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Indian ODI team. “They are the backbone of the batting line-up. They can play until the 2027 World Cup,” he said. He suggested giving them rest against weaker teams while trying new players.

He further criticised India head coach Gautam Gambhir. “At the start of his stint, it looked like he thought what he says is always right. Later it was proved that you are not always right,” Afridi said.

Rohit, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, is focused on white-ball cricket. He has improved his fitness and lost more than 10 kilograms to meet the demands of the format. He has scored 348 runs in six matches since returning during India’s tour of Australia in October, including a century and three fifties.