New Delhi [India], June 10 : Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi stated that he will reveal the inside story of the current team and the people who have "spoiled the unit".

Pakistan's selection process has been questioned by many former cricketers, including former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, Kamran Akmal and many more.

During an interview on a local TV channel, Afridi was joined by young pacer Mohammad Wasim. The former captain was asked about the unity lacking in the national team.

But Afridi decided not to say anything and stated that he would openly speak after the ongoing T20 World Cup concludes.

"He knows many things, and so do I, but we cannot talk openly. I will speak openly after the World Cup, our people themselves have spoiled this unit," Afridi said as quoted from Geo News.

Afridi was also asked about his son-in-law, Shaheen Afridi, who has faced a lot of ups and downs in the Pakistan shirt recently.

"If I talk about something, people will say that I am supporting my son-in-law, although I am not. If my daughter, son or son-in-law are wrong, I will also call them wrong," Afridi claimed.

Shaheen's position in the team's hierarchy has changed in the last six months. First, the 24-year-old was named as the captain of the T20I team after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup in November last year, replacing Babar as the white ball captain of the Men in Green.

But in April this year, Shaheen was removed from the T20I captaincy after leading the team in just one series against New Zealand.

Afridi's comments come after Pakistan's woeful campaign in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan opened their campaign with a staggering 5-run defeat in Super Over against the co-hosts USA.

They went on to lose their second game against arch-rival India in New York, which ended up putting their chances of qualification in jeopardy.

Pakistan will face Canada in their third clash of their campaign on Tuesday in New York.

