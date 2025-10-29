Shai Hope replaces Will Jacks in Pretoria Capitals squad for SA20 season 4

Pretoria [South Africa], October 29 : West Indies batter Shai Hope will be replacing England all-rounder Will Jacks in the Pretoria Capitals set-up ahead of season four of SA20.

Hope, the West Indies T20I captain, brings leadership, experience, and consistency to the line-up. Will Jacks will be unavailable for the season due to international commitments, with Hope stepping in as his replacement to add depth and stability to the team's batting order, as per the press note from Pretoria Capitals.

In 27 matches and 25 innings for Pretoria, Jacks has scored 740 runs at an average of 29.60, with a strike rate of 169.72, including two centuries and six fifties, with the best score of 101. In the season three this year, he made 225 runs in nine innings at an average of 25.00, with a strike rate of 135.54 and two fifties, including a best score of 64.

In 240 T20Is, the 26-year-old all-rounder has scored 6,120 runs in 225 innings at an average of 29.00 and a strike rate of 155.72, with five centuries and 41 fifties and a best score of 108*.

In 188 T20Is and 184 innings, Hope has scored 4,997 runs at an average of 30.65, with a strike rate of 129.15, with three centuries and 25 fifties and a best score of 106. Over the last two years, Hope has transformed himself into a reliable T20I batter for his country, scoring 763 runs in 27 matches and 26 innings at an average of 36.33, with a strike rate of 149.31, including a century and five fifties, with a best score of 102*.

Notably, Hope also played for Delhi Capitals (DC), Pretoria's sister franchise in the India Premier League (IPL) last year, scoring 183 runs in nine matches at an average of 22.87, with a best score of 41 and a strike rate of 150.

Defending champions MI Cape Town will get their title defence underway with a blockbuster clash against Durban's Super Giants on Friday, December 26, at the picturesque Newlands in the tournament opener. The next day, Pretoria Capitals, will kickstart their campaign against Joburg Super Kings.

