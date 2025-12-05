Shai Hope's century help West Indies to fightback against New Zealand in first Test

Christchurch [New Zealand], December 5 : Veteran batter Shai Hope slammed a fantastic century as West Indies showcased a brilliant fightback against New Zealand on Day 4 of the first Test on Friday.

At stumps on Day 4, West Indies were at 212/4 in 74 overs with Shai Hope (116*) and Justin Greaves (55*) unbeaten on the crease. The visitors required 319 more runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series against New Zealand.

Day 4 started with New Zealand resumed their overnight score (414/4) with Will Young (21*), and Michael Bracewell (6*) on strike in the second innings.

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales removed Young in the second delivery of the 98th over. Young made 23 runs off 21 balls, including three fours.

After Young's wicket, Zakary Foulkes and Bracewell took an aggressive route and hit quick boundaries.

Speedster Kemar Roach ended Bracwell's stay at the crease during the 105th over. New Zealand batter made 24 off 44 deliveries, including three fours.

During the 107th over, Roach removed Matt Henry for eight runs. It was his 290th Test wicket.

Roach completed his five-wicket haul after picking up the wicket of Jacob Duffy. New Zealand were all out for 466 runs in the second innings.

The hosts set up a massive target of 531 runs. Roach ended up with magical figures of 5/78 in 22 overs.

West Indies survived a crucial 11-over phase as visitors reached 20-0 at lunch on Day 4. John Campbell (11*), and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (5*) were unbeaten at the crease.

New Zealand started the second session on a brilliant note, with Jacob Duffy removing both the openers - Campbell for 15 and Chanderpaul for 6 - in quick succession as West Indies slumped to 25-2, while chasing 561 runs.

Shai Hope and Alick Athanaze tried to steady the ship for the visitors, but Vracewell took the wicket of Athanaze (5) as West Indies lost their third wicket for just 53 runs.

Matt Henry dismissed Roston Chase for five runs as West Indies crumbled to 72/4.

Hope was tested with the short ball, with Duffy setting a square leg halfway to the rope, along with a short leg and fine leg for the pull shot. However, the veteran batter stood tall and brought up his fourth Test century in 139 deliveries.

Duffy also employed a similar plan to Justin Greaves. Negotiating the threat, he played the short ball when it was at his body, using his height to ride the bounce and fend safely. At Tea, the visitors reached 107/4 with Hope (57*) and Greaves (16*) unbeaten.

After the resumption, Hope and Greaves stayed solidly and hit timely boundaries.

Hope slammed three boundaries against Duffy during the 54th over as West Indies went past the 150-run mark.

Hope reached his well-deserved century in the 57th over. Greaves, on the other hand, notched up his fifty in the 68th over.

Both batters stitched an unbeaten 140-run partnership for the fifth wicket as West Indies showcased a fightback before stumps on Day 4.

After being asked to bat first, A half-century from Williamson was the highlight of New Zealand's first innings; the hosts were bundled out for 231 after a comprehensive bowling performance by the West Indies.

Kemar Roach (2/47), Jayden Seales (2/44), Johann Layne (1/47), Ojay Shields (2/34), Justin Greaves (2/35), and captain Roston Chase (1/13) were among the wicket-takers for West Indies in the first innings.

In response, the Visitors were all out for 167. Tagenarine Chanderpaul (52) and Shai Hope (56) scored fighting half-centuries for West Indies in the first innings.

For New Zealand, Jacob Duffy (5/34) picked up a five-wicket haul. Matt Henry (3/43) and Zakary Foulkes (2/32) took wickets that helped the hosts gain a 64-run lead.

