Shakib Al Hasan creates history, becomes first player to take 50 wickets in T20 World Cup

St John's [Antigua], June 23 : Bangladesh's seasoned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan became the first player to take 50 wickets in the T20 World Cup.

On a night when Bangladesh were outplayed in all facets of the game by their neighbours, India, Shakib managed to etch his name in the history books.

Shakib was expensive in his three-over spell, giving away 37 runs at an economy of 12.30. His sole wicket in the game was of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

The 37-year-old lured Rohit to slog the ball away. He pulled out a thick outside edge, and the ball landed safely in the hands of Jaker Ali.

Rohit became Shakib's 50th victim in the T20 World Cup, making him the first player to claim 50 scalps in his 42nd match in the marquee event.

The player closest to Shakib's tally is former Pakistan hard-hitter Shahid Afridi. During his playing days, the former all-rounder picked up 39 wickets in the T20 World Cup.

The third position is occupied by Sri Lanka's iconic speedster, Lasith Malinga. Known for his searing yorkers, Malinga took 38 wickets in the T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga is close to becoming the leading wicket-taker for the Lions in the stellar event.

He is one wicket shy of levelling Malinga's tally. Hasaranga could have achieved the feat in the ongoing edition of the event. However, Sri Lanka got knocked out in the group stage, and he will need to wait for the 2026 edition to rewrite history.

Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal occupies the fifth spot with 36 scalps in 23 games.

Despite scripting history, Shakib's side fell short against India. Bangladesh won the toss and put India to bat.

Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 50 off 27 deliveries, along with valuable contributions from Virat Kohli (37), Shivam Dube (34) and Rishabh Pant (36), powered India to a competitive total of 196/5.

In reply, apart from skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's valiant 40, the rest of the Bangladesh batters failed to deliver.

Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Sigh and Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled Bangladesh batters to seal a comprehensive 50-run win.

