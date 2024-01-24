Shakib Al Hasan diagnosed with retinal condition in his left eye ahead of T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], January 24 : Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday confirmed that ODI skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been diagnosed with a retinal condition in his left eye.

The 36-year-old complained of issues with his eye and he went on to consult Ophthalmologists in Bangladesh and overseas. Multiple eye assessments provided the final diagnosis which confirmed that Shakib has an issue with the retina of his left eye.

"Shakib has been complaining of subtle issues with his left eye. After consulting Ophthalmologists in Bangladesh and abroad and after multiple eye assessments, it was confirmed that he is suffering from Extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSR) of the left eye. It has been decided that a conservative approach will be adopted for managing the issue for now," Senior BCB Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said in a statement from BCB.

"Extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy is a condition that affects the retina, leading to visual disturbances. The medical team overseeing Shakib's case is optimistic about managing the condition effectively with a conservative approach," Debashis further added.

At the beginning of the month, Shakib contested from Magura-1 constituency for the Awami League (AL) party and secured victory in the elections by receiving 185,388 votes, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Hasan's nearest rival, Kazi Rezaul Hossain, secured 45,993 votes. The total number of centres in the Magura-1 constituency is 152, according to the Dhaka Tribune report.

The No.1 T20I all-rounder, since the conclusion of the last year's World Cup has been suffering from injuries. He suffered from a finger injury which ruled him out before Bangladesh's final World Cup game.

He was aiming to make his on-field return in Bangladesh's domestic T20 tournament in January and was also eyeing a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

Shakib has been a crucial figure in the T20I for Bangladesh, amassing 2382 runs in 117 appearances at a strike rate of 122.4. With an average of 23.8, the left-handed batter has posted 12 half-centuries as well.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor