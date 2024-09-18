"Shakib, Mehidy will have to work hard to get India batters out": Former cricketer Parthiv Patel

New Delhi [India], September 18 : Former cricketer Parthiv Patel believes Bangladesh spin duo Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will need to work hard to dismiss India batters in the upcoming Test series, beginning on Thursday.

India batters were left exposed by Sri Lanka spinners in their recent 2-0 defeat in ODI series. India's star players like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Virat Kohli fell into the trap laid by Lankan spinners Jeffrey Vandersay and Dunith Wellalage.

After enduring a tough time against Sri Lanka, India batters will be weary of the threat posed by Bangladesh spinners. Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will lead the threat for Bangladesh on a surface that is likely to favour spinners.

However, Parthiv doesn't expect the spin duo to enjoy an easy time on Indian surfaces if the pitch does not come out for their assistance.

"It is very hard to judge Indian batters on one series. Yes, there is no doubt that Indian batters struggled against Sri Lanka. But it was a different format, in the white-ball format, you are always looking for runs. Shakib and Mehidy are good bowlers, but they will have to work hard to get these Indian batters out," Parthiv, Expert, JioCinema, and Sports18, said in a media conference.

"Everyone is a quality batter, and they have done well against quality spinners, especially in Test cricket. If there is no assistance from the pitch, I don't see them causing trouble to the Indian batters," he added.

During Bangladesh's historic Test series win over Pakistan, Mehidy Hasan finished the series as the leading wicket-taker. He scythed 10 wickets in two Tests at an average of 18.60. Shakib ended the series with five wickets to his name at an average of 38.40.

India and Bangladesh will kick off the series on Thursday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The second Test will be played in Kanpur, from September 27.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.

