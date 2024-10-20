Shakib's fans' attacked during protest in Dhaka amid tight security

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 20 : A group of people attacked Shakib Al Hasan's fans during a protest in Dhaka on Sunday amid tight security, an eye witness said.

Shakib Al Hasan wanted to retire from cricket by playing the Test series against South Africa in Bangladesh.

The BCB responded positively to his request and included him in the squad against South Africa. But he was advised by the Bangladesh government not to enter the country due to security reasons while in transit through Dubai on his way back to Bangladesh from the US.

Fans had been protesting outside the cricket stadium in Mirpur for several days to protest against Shakib's ban from playing the farewell Test in Bangladesh. On Sunday, a group of people suddenly attacked them with sticks. At that time, the army and law enforcement personnel who were there brought the situation under control by blowing whistles.

Notably, Shakib officially joined the Awami League party in 2023. He filed the nomination from the Magura-1 parliamentary seat as an Awami League candidate to contest in the 2024 Bangladesh general election, which he won.

Two months ago, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600 people. Hasina, 76, fled to India on August 5 and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

Awami League leaders and supporters, including Sheikh Hasina, are facing dozens of cases of allegedly committing crimes during the July-August uprising. Sakib Al Hasan is one of the accused in the cases but he wished to say cricket goodbye after the test series against South Africa.

BCB announced the appointment of former West Indies batter Phil Simmons as the head coach of the national men's cricket team after suspending Chandika Hathurusinghe, due to misconduct.

