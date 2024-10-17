Shakib's farewell Test approaches as Bangladesh announces squad for first Test against South Africa

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been included in the squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa, marking his farewell from Test cricket. Selector Hannan Sarkar confirmed that Shakib's selection was finalized after receiving clearance from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

"Shakib expressed his desire to play his final Test at home. This involved government and BCB considerations. Once the BCB gave us the green light, we included him in the squad. We are proud to see our legend retire at the home of cricket," Sarkar stated, as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Shakib is one of four spin-bowling options in the squad, joined by Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Nayeem Hasan. The squad largely mirrors those from recent tours to Pakistan and India, with the notable exception of fast bowler Khaled Ahmed, who played in Kanpur but only bowled four overs.

The opening pair of Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan remains unchanged from the last four Tests, while Mahmudul Hasan Joy serves as a backup. Mominul Haque and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto are expected to occupy the No. 3 and 4 positions, respectively, with Mominul having scored a century at No. 3. The middle order will be bolstered by Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, and Mehidy, forming a strong batting lineup. Taijul is anticipated to be favored over a third seamer in home conditions, with Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud leading the pace attack, though Nahid Rana's speed remains a tempting option.

The series against South Africa includes two Tests, with the first in Mirpur from October 21 and the second in Chattogram from October 29. This series marks the first assignment under interim coach Phil Simmons, who joined the squad shortly after Chandika Hathurusinghe's dismissal for disciplinary reasons.

Bangladesh currently sits seventh on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, following a 2-0 series win in Pakistan and a 2-0 series defeat in India. South Africa, meanwhile, holds the fifth position in the WTC standings, having recently won a two-Test series 1-0 in the West Indies in August.

Bangladesh squad for the first Test against South Africa: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

