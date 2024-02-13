Shamar Joseph crowned ICC Men's Player of the Month for January 2024

Dubai [UAE], February 13 : West Indies 'Gabba hero' pacer Shamar Joseph has capped off his remarkable month by clinching ICC Men's Player of the Month for January 2024 after making a sensational debut for the Windies in their dramatic Test series in Australia.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced that "a fast bowler who burst onto the scene from the West Indies has been voted the ICC Men's Player of the Month for January 2024."

Men's Player of the Month Joseph enjoyed a stellar start to his West Indies career. Brought into the side for their Test series against Australia, the 24-year-old made an instant impact, removing Steve Smith with his first ball in international cricket.

His first outing in Test cricket saw him claim five wickets in the first innings in Adelaide, taking the prized wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green as well as Smith, but it will be his efforts in the second Test in Brisbane that will long be remembered.

Defending a modest 216 to prevent an Australian victory in the second innings, Joseph produced an unforgettable display of fast bowling, taking seven for 68 - four of which were bowled - to skittle the home side out in dramatic fashion eight runs short of the target.

The win saw the West Indies claim a historic 1-1 draw, with Joseph sealing the Player of the Series award for his impressive debut. This latest accolade means he is the first West Indian to win the ICC Men's Player of the Month award since its inception in January 2021.

"I am extremely delighted to win this award. To get such an award on the world stage feels special. I totally enjoyed every moment of that experience playing for West Indies in Australia, especially the magic of the final day at the Gabba. Taking the wicket to win the match was a dream!" ICC Men's Player of the Month for January, Shamar Joseph was quoted as saying by ICC.

"It was a truly memorable moment for me, and I just want to continue to work hard and deliver more match-winning performances for the West Indies with the ball; and when required also with the bat," he added.

"I want to say special thanks to the teammates and support staff in Australia who backed me from the start to get the job done. I will be the one receiving the award, but this is also for the team, and all the fans in the West Indies as well," Joseph said.

