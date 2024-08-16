Shamar Joseph lights up home Test debut as 17 wickets fall on opening day

Guyana [West Indies], August 16 : A total of 17 wickets fell on an absorbing opening day as the West Indies and South Africa traded blows to leave the second match of their Test series wide open.

Joseph and Seales combined for eight wickets to help dismiss South Africa for just 160, but the hosts' top-order failed to capitalise as they were reduced to 56/6 in reply late on the opening day, as per the ICC.

Veteran all-rounder Jason Holder (33*) led a late fightback as the West Indies went to stumps at 97/7 and still 63 runs adrift of South Africa's score from the first innings.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss in the second match of the ICC World Test Championship series, South Africa were left reeling by sizzling spells of fast bowling from Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales.

The latter began proceedings with a cracking inswinger to send Tony de Zorzi's stumps cartwheeling, but it was Joseph whose third over put West Indies on top.

Joseph struck twice in an over to send back Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma and the visitors were reduced to 20/3.

David Bedingham and Tristan Stubbs staged a recovery for South Africa with a carefully built stand, but Jason Holder produced the breakthrough by forcing an outside edge with a wider delivery to Stubbs.

Joseph returned after the lunch break to account for Bedingham and Wiaan Mulder followed next over with Seales finding his outside edge.

Joseph took a fourth by cleaning up Keshav Maharaj and Seales added his third with the wicket of Kagiso Rabada. Joseph completed his third five-wicket haul in Test cricket with the key wicket of Kyle Verreynne with the visitors yet to reach triple figures.

South Africa were eventually bowled out for 160, one of their lowest scores in Test cricket against the West Indies.

Last year in Centurion, South Africa were bowled out for 116 against the Windies, their lowest total in Tests against them, as per the ICC.

Wiaan Mulder (4/18) led a superb fightback in the final session to help South Africa reduce the West Indies to 97/7 at stumps and leave the game in the balance after one exciting day.

