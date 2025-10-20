Shamar Joseph Ruled Out of West Indies ODI Series vs Bangladesh

West Indies pace bowler Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of the ongoing three-match ODI series against Bangladesh due to shoulder discomfort. The 26-year-old was hoping to return to international cricket this weekend after missing the Test tour of India.

Joseph, who was part of the ODI squad in Dhaka, was also named in the T20I squad for the tour. Cricket West Indies confirmed on Monday that he has been advised to consult a specialist in England to begin rehabilitation.

The fast bowler has not played competitive cricket since the Caribbean Premier League in September, where he featured in five matches for Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Adding to West Indies' injury troubles, left-arm seamer Jediah Blades has also been ruled out of the Bangladesh and upcoming New Zealand tours. The 23-year-old suffered a stress fracture in his lower back and will return home for rehabilitation.

In response, all-rounder Akeal Hosein and left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds have been added to the ODI squad for the remaining two matches against Bangladesh. Both players were already part of the T20I squad for the series.

West Indies lost the opening ODI by 74 runs on a challenging Dhaka pitch on October 18.