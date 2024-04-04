"Shame to lose Davey for a week or two": Kane Williamson on Miller's injury

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 4 : Gujarat Titans experienced batter Kane Williamson opened up about David Miller's injury and stated that it is a "shame to lose" the explosive batter.

During the time of the toss, GT skipper Shubman Gill confirmed that Miller missed out on their game against Punjab Kings due to a niggle on Thursday.

Williamson came in as his replacement and revealed that the injury could keep the South African batter out of the action for a week or two.

"Nice to be out there, shame to lose Davey (Miller) for a week or two," Williamson said during the mid-innings break.

Gill this season has fared well in his debut season as the skipper of the franchise. He has clinched two wins in his first three games of the season.

Williamson hailed the 24-year-old's brilliance as a captain and said, "He has just started, a great cricket brain, what a gifted player, leads by example, he will keep growing with experience."

Under Gill's captaincy, GT have stood victorious over the likes of five-time champions Mumbai Indians with a sensational bowling display.

They even edged past Sunrisers Hyderabad, with a clinical batting display and clinched a comprehensive 7-wicket win.

The only team that posed a challenge to Gill's captaincy reign are five-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side GT looked out of depth and conceded a thumping 63-run defeat.

During their game against PBKS, GT were put to bat and Gill achieved his individual best score of the IPL 2024 with a scintillating knock of 89*.

He surpassed Sunil Narine's rollicking 85 against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor