Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : India are looking to solve their pace bowling conundrum after having a look at the wicket, confirmed assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate.

In the first two T20Is, left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh spearheaded the pace attack for the hosts and made his presence felt throughout the innings. For the third T20I, India decided to tinker with the playing XI and bring in Mohammed Shami in place of Arshdeep.

In his first appearance since the ODI World Cup 2023 final, Shami went wicketless. Shami bowled three overs with his perfect seam position and conceded 25 runs at an economy of 8.33.

Considering India's approach to going with a spin-laden attack, fitting in Arshdeep and Shami in the same playing XI would be a challenge that the management will need to figure out.

"I am happy to see him playing again after so long. I thought he bowled pretty well apart from that full toss which slipped out of his hands. I think he bowled three good overs. It is just how we squeeze him and Arshdeep into the same team when we have a look at the wicket. But certainly very happy with his first game back for India," Ryan said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the fourth T20I against England on Friday.

Apart from figuring out the bowling attack, another concern for India has been the availability of star all-rounder Rinku Singh. After featuring in the series opener, Rinku was absent in the remaining two T20Is due to back spasms.

Ahead of the fourth T20I, Ryan offered an update about Rinku and confirmed that he is fit. He went on to reveal that the southpaw hit the nets the other night and should be ready for the game.

"I think Rinku is fit. He played the first game, hurt himself and missed the next two. Again, going back to my point, we want to give guys a long enough opportunity to show how good they are because we believe in the medium to long term, guys will show how good they are. But I'd imagine Rinku comes back in as soon as he's properly fit. He batted the other night, and I think he'll be ready," he added.

