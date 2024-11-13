Shami back in action: Indian pacer returns to competitive cricket with Bengal in Ranji Trophy

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 : Indian pacer Mohammed Shami made a successful return to competitive cricket, delivering 10 overs for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy, marking his comeback after a year-long injury.

Shami, playing his first competitive match since the 2023 50-over World Cup final against Australia, returned with figures of 0/34 in 10 overs.

He bowled in two spells, with one spell of four overs in which he gave 16 runs and another one of six overs in which he gave away 18 runs.

Madhya Pradesh had won the toss and opted to field first. Bengal was skittled out for 228 runs in 51.2 overs, with Shahbaz Ahmed top-scoring (92 in 80 balls, with 16 fours and a six).

Aryan Pandey (4/47) and Kulwant Khejroliya (4/84) were the top bowlers for MP.

MP ended the day at 103/1, with Subhranshu Senapati (44*) and Rajat Patidar (41*) unbeaten.

Following the end of the ODI World Cup 2023, the India pacer suffered an ankle injury, which forced him to stay away from the field since November last year. The right-arm seamer was also not considered for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia.

Shami, who set the WC 2023 on fire by becoming the leading wicket-taker, taking 24 wickets in just seven matches at an average of 10.70 with three five-wicket hauls, had his best figures of 7/57 against New Zealand in the semifinals. After India's heart-breaking loss to Australia, Men in Blue redeemed themselves with the ICC T20 World Cup win in the Caribbean by beating South Africa by seven runs, however, the pacer could not be a part of this redemption tale and had to watch from the sidelines.

With his return to domestic cricket, Shami will be eyeing a comeback to the Indian Cricket Team ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy and also in franchise cricket, Indian Premier League in 2025.

If included in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad later, Shami's return would be a huge boost to India, which is taking quite an inexperienced bowling group Down Under, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj leading the attack alongside a newer crop of pacers like Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep.

Shami has a fine record in Australia, taking 31 wickets in eight Tests at an average of 32.16, with best figures of 6/56.

