Shami's double, Karun's 95, Shaw's 74 light up action-packed Round 5 Day 1 of Ranji Trophy

New Delhi [India], November 16 : Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round 5, Day 1, produced strong individual performances and set up intriguing contests across various venues.

In Kalyani, senior India pacer Mohammed Shami made an impact by picking up 2/62 for Bengal. Assam struggled to stitch together partnerships and ended the day at 194/8, with Bengal firmly in command.

In Hubbali, Karnataka rode on fine knocks from Karun Nair and R. Samarth. Nair missed a century by five runs, falling for 95, while Samarth remained unbeaten on a solid 110. Karnataka closed the day at 294/5 against Chandigarh.

At New Chandigarh, Prithvi Shaw scored a fluent 74 for Maharashtra, complementing a brilliant century from his opening partner Arshin Kulkarni, who struck 133. Maharashtra reached 275/5 at stumps against Punjab.

In Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu's middle order delivered strongly. Baba Indrajith remained unbeaten on 128, while C. Andre Siddharth hammered 121, helping Tamil Nadu reach 282/5 against Uttar Pradesh.

At the Wankhede Stadium, young Musheer Khan impressed with a well-crafted 84 for Mumbai against Puducherry. Sarfaraz Khan remained not out on 29 as Mumbai finished strongly at 317/3.

In Jammu, Aquib Nabi's fiery spell of 3/30 put Hyderabad under pressure as they stumbled to 88/6 against Jammu & Kashmir by the end of the day. Earlier, they were bundled for 170.

