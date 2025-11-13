Shane Watson Joins 3-Time Champions Kolkata Knight Riders as Assistant Coach for IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) appointed former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as their assistant coach ahead of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).Watson brings with him vast international and franchise cricket experience. The 43-year-old represented Australia in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 58 T20 Internationals, scoring over 10,000 runs and taking more than 280 wickets across formats. He was part of Australia’s World Cup-winning squads in 2007 and 2015 and enjoyed a stellar IPL career between 2008 and 2020, featuring in 145 matches and notching up four centuries.

The 44-year-old Watson is an IPL legend having played in 12 seasons, including in the first season, when he engineered Rajasthan Royals' stunning IPL win in 2008. He won the MVP in that season and repeated the feat again in 2013. He moved to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2018 season and scored a memorable century in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He announced his retirement at the end of the 2020 season.

Speaking on the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Shane Watson to the KKR family. His experience as a player and coach at the highest level will add immense value to our team culture and preparation. His understanding of the T20 format is world-class, and we look forward to his contributions both on and off the field."Watson expressed his excitement about joining KKR, saying: "It's a great honour to be part of a franchise as iconic as Kolkata Knight Riders. I've always admired the passion of KKR fans and the team's commitment to excellence. I'm eager to work closely with the coaching group and players to help bring another title to Kolkata."