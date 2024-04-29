Shanto to lead in absence of Shakib as Bangladesh announced T20I squad for Zimbabwe series

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 29 : Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the Bangladesh side in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan as the Tigers announced the T20I squad of the upcoming Zimbabwe series, according to ICC.

After the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023, Shakib took a break from cricket due to a finger injury and eye condition. Even though he returned to the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka but failed to make his place in the T20I squad for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

However, bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin made his comeback to the T20I squad for Bangladesh. He last played his T20I game in October 2022, and following that he failed to make his place in the 20-over squad. The 27-year-old cricketer has appeared in 34 T20Is for Bangladesh

The squad also have ODI opener Tanzid Hasan who is yet to play his maiden 20-over match for Bangladesh.

The squad is made while keeping the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in mind.

Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series in May. The first three games will take place on May 3, 5, and 7 in Chattogram. Meanwhile, the last T20Is will be played in Dhaka on May 10 and 12.

Bangladesh squad for first three T20Is: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Saifuddin.

