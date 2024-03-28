Sharfuddoula becomes first from Bangladesh to feature in ICC Elite Panel of Umpires

Dubai [UAE], March 28 : Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid became the first umpire from Bangladesh to be named to the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires following the International Cricket Council's annual review and selection process.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) named Sharfuddoula as part of the Elite Panel of Umpires on Thursday.

He was elevated from the ICC International Panel of Umpires by a selection panel consisting of ICC General Manager, Cricket, Wasim Khan (Chair), former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, retired New Zealand umpire Tony Hill, and consultant officiating expert Mike Riley.

Sharfuddoula has been on the International Panel since 2006 and his first international game was an ODI match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Mirpur in January 2010.

He has been an on-field umpire in 10 men's Test matches, 63 men's ODIs and 44 men's T20Is. Sharfuddoula has also featured on-field in 13 women's ODI matches and 28 women's T20Is.

Sharfuddoula has also featured in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cups in 2017 and 2021, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2018.

Sharfuddoula Ibn Shahid expressed his delight over his appointment and said as quoted by ICC, "It is a great honour to be named on the ICC Elite Panel. To be the first from my country on the panel makes it extra special and I look forward to justifying the faith shown in me. I have had a fair bit of experience over the years and am ready for more challenging assignments."

"I would like to thank the ICC and the BCB for backing me and my other colleagues for all their help and guidance. I would also like to thank my family and friends for standing by and supporting me," he added.

Along with this, the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees has been reduced from seven members to six, with Chris Broad dropped from the panel for 2024-25.

Broad has been on the panel since 2003. He has refereed 123 Test matches, 361 ODIs and 135 Twenty20 Internationals, as well as 15 Women's Twenty20 Internationals.

He has also officiated in four ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, four ICC Men's T20 World Cups and two ICC Women's T20 World Cups.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice talked about the exclusion of Broad and said, "Chris Broad has been a valuable member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees over many years and has performed his role with distinction."

"He was prepared to take difficult calls in the best interests of the game and was respected by players and officials from all over the cricketing world. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to thank Chris for his long and distinguished contribution to the game. I would also like to congratulate Sharfuddoula for his inclusion on the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, and to acknowledge his achievement of being the first umpire from Bangladesh to be selected on this panel. This is a well-deserved reward for many years of consistent performances in international matches and ICC tournaments," he added.

Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees: David Boon (Australia), Jeff Crowe (New Zealand), Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka), Andrew Pycroft (Zimbabwe), Richie Richardson (West Indies), Javagal Srinath (India).

Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand), Michael Gough (England), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh), Rodney Tucker (Australia), Joel Wilson (West Indies).

