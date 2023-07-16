Shaun Pollock turns 50: A look at career, accomplishments of legendary South African all-rounder

New Delhi [India], July 16 : Shaun Pollock, a legendary South African all-rounder that played in the golden age of Proteas Cricket, turned 50 on Sunday.

Son of South African cricketer Andrew Pollock and nephew of legendary batter Graeme Pollock, cricket was in the DNA of his family. So it was not surprising that since his international debut in 1995, he went on to become one of the most genuine bowling all-rounders in the history of the game and played a part in the success of South African cricket, which had stars like Graeme Smith, Jonty Rhodes, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Mark Boucher and Mkhaya Ntini playing in its prime.

Pollock represented South Africa in 108 Tests. Batting down the order, he scored 3,781 runs at an average of 32.31. He scored two centuries and 16 fifties in 156 innings, with the best score of 111. He is the 11th-highest run-scorer of all time for SA in Tests.

In his Test career, he also took 421 wickets at an average of 23.11, and best bowling figures of 7/87. He had 23 four-wicket hauls, 16 five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket hauls for South Africa in Tests. He is SA's second-highest Test wicket-taker behind Dale Steyn (439 scalps) and at number 14 overall.

The all-rounder had a solid ODI resume as well. In 303 matches, he scored 3,519 runs at an average of 26.45. He scored one century and 14 half-centuries throughout his career, with a best of 130. He is the 16th highest-scorer for South Africa in ODIs.

Pollock also clinched 393 wickets in the 50-over format at an average of 24.50, with best bowling figures of 6/35. He has 12 four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls in ODIs. He is the highest wicket-taker for Proteas in ODIs and at the sixth position overall.

He was the part of Proteas team that won the ICC Knockout Tournament in 1998, which is the only ICC title South Africa has won till this day.

Pollock also played 12 T20Is, scoring 86 runs in nine innings with the best of 36* and took 15 wickets with best figures of 3/28.

Overall at the international level, Pollock made 423 appearances, scoring 7,386 runs at an average of 28.73. He scored three centuries and 30 fifties for his team in 370 innings, with best score of 130. He is the 14th highest-scorer for South Africa in international cricket.

In these matches, he also took 829 wickets at an average of 23.73, with best figures of 7/87. He has 21 five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket haul in international cricket. Pollock is South Africa's leading wicket-taker in international cricket and overall at number eight.

In 2008, he announced his retirement from international cricket. He was inducted in ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2021.

