She batted beautifully: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hails Richa Ghosh after win over UAE

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 21 : India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lauded wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh's performance against the UAE in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 and said that the 20-year-old 'batted beautifully'.

Harmanpreet scored 66 runs from 47 balls at a strike rate of 140.43. She slammed 7 fours and 1 six during her time on the crease.

Speaking after the match, Harmanpreet revealed that she and Jemimah Rodrigues focused on getting 7-8 runs per over in the first inning. The skipper added that her role was to stay on the crease and keep rotating the strike.

"Great feeling. When Jemi and I were batting, we spoke that we had to run hard rather than just going for risky shots. Our focus was on getting 7-8 runs per over. When Richa came, I just told her to keep watching the ball and see how wicket is playing. She batted beautifully. My role was just to stay on the pitch and keep rotating strike. Whenever loose balls come, convert them to the boundary. Credit to Richa. Because of her we reached the target. Special innings for me (anniversary of her knock against Australia). Great memory overall whenever we talk women's cricket in India. It always gives me positive vibes," Harmanpreet said.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, UAE decided to bowl first in Dambulla.

Harmanpreet Kaur (66 runs from 47 balls, 7 fours and 1 six) and Richa Ghosh (64* runs from 29 balls, 12 fours and 1 six) were the standout batters for the Women in Blue and powered them to 201/5 in the first inning. Shafali Verma (37 runs from 18 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) also played a supporting role for the Indian side.

Kavisha Egodage led the UAE bowling attack after picking up two wickets in her four-over spell.

Kavisha Egodage (40* runs from 32 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) and skipper Esha Rohit Oza (38 runs from 36 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) were the top performers from the UAE side as they powered them to 127/7 and conceded a 78-run defeat.

Deepti Sharma led the Indian bowling attack after she picked up two wickets in her four-over spell and successfully defended the 202-run target.

Richa Ghosh was named the 'Player of the Match' after her stupendous performance in the first inning.

