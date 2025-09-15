"She is just old, she is fine": Alyssa Healy on Ellyse Perry's calf issue

New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 15 : Australia skipper Alyssa Healy has assured that the calf injury that caused experienced all-rounder Ellyse Perry to retire hurt during the first ODI against India on Sunday is of no concern heading into the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, as per the official website of ICC.

Perry received some treatment on her calf during her innings as Australia registered an impressive eight-wicket triumph over India in New Chandigarh, but Healy suggested the issue was just cramps and she only retired hurt as a precaution.

With Perry sidelined, young opener Phoebe Litchfield stepped up with a superb innings of 88 from just 80 deliveries as the seven-time World Cup champions displayed their prowess by chasing down India's total of 281/7 with more than five overs remaining.

"She is just old, she is fine," Healy said of Perry after the match, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"We want to push the limits when batting first and no different while chasing. We have the same intent like we are setting a big total," she added.

"Phoebe was outstanding, and everyone contributed beautifully and kept the scoring rate up," she said.

Litchfield took a liking to the Indian attack throughout the run chase, using her switch-hit to her advantage on numerous occasions before it led to her downfall with a century in sight.

"The conditions over here are nice for batting. You get some really flat pitches," Litchfield said after collecting the Player of the Match award.

"A lot of practice has gone into that (switch-hit) shot. As a group, we came out there with a definite plan to get on top. Our bowlers bowled really well on a pretty nice wicket to hold the stumps and to keep them to 280. To chase it down with balls to spare is a really cool thing," she said.

Harmanpreet Kaur was left to rue a host of dropped catches in the field, while the India captain also suggested her side finished just shy of a par total after they won the toss and elected to bat first at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

"We were 20-30 runs short," Harmanpreet admitted.

"Our bowlers were trying to create opportunities but we were not able to capitalise on those opportunities and they played really good cricket," she added.

"They played better than us but next game is important, we want to stay positive and looking forward to the next game," she noted.

India and Australia will meet again at the same ground in the second match of the series on Wednesday.

