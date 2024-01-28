"She is the standout player": Nasser Hussain applauds Nat Sciver-Brunt ahead of Women's T20 WC 2024

New Delhi [India], January 28 : Former England skipper Nasser Hussain talked about star all-rounder Nat Sciver Brunt's momentous performance in 2023.

Last year, Sciver-Brunt played 18 games across all formats for her national side where she slammed 858 runs with an average of around 60 with three centuries. The right-arm seamer had a good year with the ball too as she snapped 18 wickets.

Hussain asserted that Sciver-Brunt has been the best player not only in England but all around the world in the last few years.

"She (Sciver-Brunt) is the standout player not only in England but also in world cricket over the last couple of years," Hussain said in 100% Cricket Podcast as quoted on the International Cricket Council's official website.

The 55-year-old further stated that winning the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award once is very difficult but the English player has managed to win two times, it's phenomenal.

"With the amount of exceptional women cricketers out there at the moment, to win it (ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award) one year is hard enough, but to win it two years running is absolutely phenomenal," the former right-hand batter added.

One of Sciver-Brunt's and England's primary objectives in 2024 is to win the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will be held in Bangladesh in September and October, and Hussain believes the Asian conditions will be best suited for the 31-year-old.

"With it being in Bangladesh, it is going to spin and she plays spin brilliantly. She is a very good slog sweeper of the ball, she hits over wide mid-wicket well, she uses her feet well, she rotates strike well, so she is going to be vital and she has great experience," Hussain concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor