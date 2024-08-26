Shepherd, Hendricks' current form raises stakes for Joburg Super Kings ahead of SA20 auction

New Delhi [India], August 26 : Reeza Hendricks and Romario Shepherd displayed stupendous performances in the second T20I between South Africa and West Indies to remind the Joburg Super Kings of their class and ability ahead of the SA20 auction, which will take place on October 1.

Both Hendricks and Shepherd were released by the Super Kings for Season 3, but could still be picked up in the auction again after their performances in South Africa's tour of the West Indies.

Shepherd is a case in point after the Super Kings released the West Indies all-rounder after Season 1, only for him to return to Wanderers for Season 2 after the auction.

Joburg Super Kings head into the auction with a purse of Rs 3.925 million to spend on three players with two possible overseas signings remaining. The Wanderers-based side currently only has one all-rounder David Wiese, a release said.

Hendricks played a stupendous knock of 44 runs from 18 balls, he smashed six fours and two sixes during his time on the crease. However, the Caribbean pacer Shepherd received the 'Player of the Match' award for his display with the ball and helped the Windies to clinch a 30-run win over Proteas in the second T20I match.

Recapping the second T20I match, after failing to trouble the hosts in the first T20I, the Proteas stepped into Brian Lara Stadium to keep the series alive. With stakes running high, the 2024 T20 World Cup finalists set out to chase down 180 after putting the West Indies to bat.

South Africa enjoyed a fiery start, with Reeza Hendricks unleashing a barrage of boundaries in the powerplay. However, after his dismissal, South Africa lost its entire momentum and crumbled from 129/3 to 149. The collapse ensured the West Indies took away the series with an emphatic 30-run win.

South Africa will look to avoid a series whitewash after the West Indies took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3rd T20I on Tuesday.

