Sherfane Rutherford's maiden ton lights up Abu Dhabi, Delhi Bulls register comprehensive win

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 24 : It was a run feast in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 on Sunday after UP Nawabs and Northern Warriors got involved in a high-scoring clash at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Batting first, the Warriors posted a mammoth 142/4 in 10 overs, courtesy a blistering hundred from the West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford. He became the first batter to notch up a century in the tournament.

The Northern Warriors were 21/2 when Rutherford came in to bat and put up a dominating show. He eventually struck 103* off 40 that included 10 maximums and 7 fours during the innings. This is the highest-individual score in the competition, surpassing Tom Kohler-Cadmore's score of 96 runs which he had scored in the previous edition. But the entertainment was yet to be unveiled.

Nawabs took on the Northern Warriors' bowling unit to gun down the target by 9 wickets and with 5 balls to spare. The UP side lost Dawid Malan early but Afghanistan's aggressive batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz and West Indies' Andre Fletcher joined hands to take the side over the line.

Gurbaz chipped in with an unbeaten 44 off 23 while Fletcher was the one who did the bulk of scoring. The right-handed batter hammered 75* in just 27 deliveries, a knock decorated with 7 sixes and 4 fours. Fletcher unleashed a brisk strokeplay in the penultimate over of the innings when he hit three sixes and a four in Saqib Mahmood's over. The side collected a total of 28 runs in that particular over bringing the equation down to 4 needed in the last over. Gurbaz hit the winning runs for his side on the very first ball of the last over.

In the other game, Delhi Bulls registered a convincing win against Ajman Bolts in the second encounter of the day. Batting first, the Delhi team put up 126/5 in 10 overs, courtesy a 22-ball 58 from the skipper Rovman Powell. Tim David also made a valuable contribution for the side with 29 off 13.

Later, Ajman Bolts didn't really get the start they needed and lost wickets at regular intervals to get reduced to 51/5. They were eventually restricted to 91/6 and lost the match by 35 runs. Shahid Iqbal Bhutta picked up three wickets for his side.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor