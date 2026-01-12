Shikhar Dhawan Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Sophie Shine

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has announced his engagement to girlfriend Sophie Shine. Dhawan shared the news on Instagram on Monday, January 12, 2026. “From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever,” he wrote on Instagram. Dhawan and Shine have been dating since last year, after the couple publicly confirmed their relationship on May 1, 2025. Reports suggest the couple is planning to marry in February.

Who is Sophie Shine?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Sophie Shine is an Irish product consultant and currently serves as Second Vice President – Product Consultant at Northern Trust Corporation, a US-based financial services firm. She is based in the UAE and reportedly met Dhawan there. Sophie studied Marketing and Management at the Limerick Institute of Technology and completed her earlier education at Castleroy College in Ireland. She is often featured in Dhawan’s Instagram posts.

Dhawan, 37, had opened up earlier about the challenges he faced following his divorce. He had not been in contact with his son, Zoravar, for a long period. Dhawan and his estranged wife, Aesha Mukherjee, ended their 11-year marriage in October 2023. The former couple married in 2011; Aesha has two daughters from an earlier marriage.

The Delhi court noted that Dhawan suffered mental trauma and that his former wife had kept him away from his son for several years. The court granted visitation rights and allowed video calls for a “reasonable duration” in India and Australia, where Aesha is based. Dhawan later said he was blocked from all forms of virtual communication with his son.