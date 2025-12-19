Shikhar Dhawan launches residential elite cricket academy in Pathankot under Da One Sports

Pathankot (Punjab) [India] December 19 : Shikhar Dhawan announced the launch of its first-ever Residential Elite Cricket Academy at Sandeepni Gurukul, Pathankot, in Punjab on Friday, according to a release.

Taking a defining step toward shaping India's future cricketing heroes, the initiative aims to inspire young talent across the country and provide a strong platform for promising players in the region.

Rooted in the philosophy that true champions are built through a balanced focus on education and sport, the residential programme is a holistic, long-term pathway for aspiring cricketers.

The academy will offer professional cricket coaching, structured academics, competitive exposure, and a safe residential ecosystem, all under one roof, thus enabling young athletes to pursue excellence with clarity and confidence.

Announcing the launch, Shikhar Dhawan, Founder of Da One Sports, said, "I have always believed that for a child's overall growth, education and sport must go hand in hand. At our residential elite cricket academy at Sandeepni Gurukul, we create a structured, secure environment where young players can dream big, train professionally, and grow with confidence. If this platform can help create even one future India player or the next Shikhar Dhawan, it will be a proud moment for all of us. More importantly, I hope this initiative inspires many more kids to pick up sports and believe in themselves."

Anshita Gupta, Group CEO of Da One, said, "This residential academy reflects the very foundation of Da One, building pathways, not just facilities. We aim to create an environment where education and high-performance sport coexist seamlessly. Sandeepni Gurukul and Pathankot gives us access to an untapped talent base and the opportunity to offer a structured, trusted ecosystem for young athletes. We firmly believe that education and sport, when nurtured together, can unlock extraordinary potential."

Sahil Mahajan, Founder Chairman of Sandeepni Gurukul, said, "We aspire to build the biggest cricket centre in Pathankot, where students from across the region can come to train at a professional level while managing their studies seamlessly. As an educational institution, our focus has always been on offering the best of both sports and academics, and this partnership with Da One Sports further strengthens that belief."

