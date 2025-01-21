Shikhar Dhawan tells Orry 'Hum Marjayenge' in hilarious new reel - Watch full video!

New Delhi [India], January 21 : Shikhar Dhawan, the popular cricketer known for his lighthearted personality, shared a humorous new reel featuring influencer Orry. The reel is gaining massive attention online, with fans calling it the "most unexpected collaboration."

The video shows Shikhar and Orry in a fun and comical moment, leaving viewers in fits of laughter. The duo's playful chemistry has been a big hit, and the reel has quickly gone viral across social media platforms.

Shikhar captioned the post with a humorous line: " Dillo ka shooter hai iska scooter," adding even more fun to the video. Fans are loving the lighthearted and entertaining collaboration between the two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

This reel has undoubtedly brought smiles to many, and it seems Shikhar Dhawan and Orry's unexpected pairing will remain a hot topic for a while.

The 38-year-old recently announced his retirement from cricket, bringing an end to his illustrious career. Taking to Instagram, Dhawan shared an emotional message to make the announcement.

In his career, Dhawan showcased effortless batting skills and represented India across all formats, excelling in ODIs. In 167 appearances, the southpaw delivered swashbuckling performances, amassing 6,793 runs at an average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties.

In Test cricket, where he formed memorable partnerships with Murali Vijay, Dhawan scored 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6, with seven centuries and five half-centuries.

In T20Is, Dhawan played 68 matches, scoring 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties. In the domestic circuit, Dhawan featured in 122 First-Class matches, scoring an impressive 8,499 runs at an average of 44.26, with 25 centuries and 29 fifties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor